Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
Azaz Syed

Govt re-appoints Usman Mobin as NADRA chairman

By
Azaz Syed

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government has re-appointed Usman Mobin as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), read a notification issued Thursday, two days after he completed his earlier tenure.

Mobin has been re-appointed as NADRA chairman for a period of three years, the notification said. His re-appointment had been approved by the federal cabinet, sources said.

Copy of the notification of Mobin's re-appointment as NADRA chief.

Earlier, the printing of around 300,000 identity related documents stopped after the seat of NADRA chairman fell vacant, sources informed Thursday.

Citizens faced immense difficulties due to a delay in procurement of documents including national identity card (NIC), child registration certificate (CRC), family registration certificate (FRC), death certificate and others.

Mobin's previous tenure ended on February 5.

The printing process stopped because all these documents are impressed upon with the signature of the NADRA chief and the position fell vacant.

However, the process is likely to be resumed following Mobin's re-appointment.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi quits politics

MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi quits politics

 Updated an hour ago
PBA welcomes suo motu notice of Axact fake degree scandal

PBA welcomes suo motu notice of Axact fake degree scandal

 Updated an hour ago
JI admonishes senior leader for welcoming those acquitted in Mashal case

JI admonishes senior leader for welcoming those acquitted in Mashal case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Medical profession not aimed at profiteering, observes SC in stents case

Medical profession not aimed at profiteering, observes SC in stents case

 Updated 4 hours ago
PHC orders APS attack report to be made public

PHC orders APS attack report to be made public

 Updated 4 hours ago
Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Have repeatedly said not to pass statements on military, judiciary: PM Abbasi

Have repeatedly said not to pass statements on military, judiciary: PM Abbasi

Updated 60 minutes ago
NAB chief says Punjab government departments ‘not cooperating’

NAB chief says Punjab government departments ‘not cooperating’

Updated 7 hours ago
Two held after discovery of hidden cameras in Faisalabad store's changing room

Two held after discovery of hidden cameras in Faisalabad store's changing room

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM