Govt re-appoints Usman Mobin as NADRA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The government has re-appointed Usman Mobin as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), read a notification issued Thursday, two days after he completed his earlier tenure.



Mobin has been re-appointed as NADRA chairman for a period of three years, the notification said. His re-appointment had been approved by the federal cabinet, sources said.

Copy of the notification of Mobin's re-appointment as NADRA chief.

Earlier, the printing of around 300,000 identity related documents stopped after the seat of NADRA chairman fell vacant, sources informed Thursday.

Citizens faced immense difficulties due to a delay in procurement of documents including national identity card (NIC), child registration certificate (CRC), family registration certificate (FRC), death certificate and others.

Mobin's previous tenure ended on February 5.

The printing process stopped because all these documents are impressed upon with the signature of the NADRA chief and the position fell vacant.

However, the process is likely to be resumed following Mobin's re-appointment.