Saturday Feb 10 2018
Mehboob Ali

Kalam – a thing of beauty

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

Thousands of tourists from all over the country and abroad visit Kalam to spend their vacations in the snow-clad mountainous expanse.

Kalam, situated 100 kilometres north of Mingora, a centre of attraction for its scenic forests and lakes, is a preferred choice for tourists in every season of the year. In summers it offers a view of refreshing lush greenery, while in winters snowy mountains and frozen lakes present a breathtaking view.

“It is great to be here. We don’t have such winters in Lahore, we come here to enjoy the weather. People should come here to see that our country has such great tourist sites,” a teenage tourist from Lahore told Geo News.

Tourists believe that prior preparations for the visit are needed to avoid falling sick while visiting the area.

The Kalam valley also has a market of exceptional natural herbs which can be used to treat a number of ailments. 

Tourists say that the state’s focus on infrastructural development of Kalam can further boost tourism in the area.

