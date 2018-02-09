Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Tuaha Farooqui appointed MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board

GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 09, 2018

Karachi, the country's largest metropolis, produces over 12,000 tonnes of garbage every day

KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) appointed Tuaha Ahmed Farooqui as its Managing Director with immediate effect, as per a notification on Friday.

According to the sources, previous MD AD Sanjani was shifted from the post because the Sindh government was not satisfied from the post.

The notification stated that Sanjani was transferred and directed to report to local government and Housing Town Planning Department.

Tuaha Farooqui previously served as the Secretary Transport. 

In October 2017, the SSWMB successfully reached a contract with a Chinese company to clean Karachi’s two districts, Malir and West.

The agreement included three districts, Korangi, East and South in the first phase.

Costing a total $9.65 million per year for district East since it produces around 322,357 tons of garbage daily, the contract for district South was estimated to cost $14.254 million, which generates 491,590 tons of solid waste.

The seven-year contract included collecting garbage from houses to dumping it at landfill sites, as well as sweeping streets.

Karachi, the country's largest metropolis, produces over 12,000 tonnes of garbage every day. Of this, only 4,000 tonnes end up at landfill sites while the rest is burnt at empty plots, grounds, parks, and roadsides. 

