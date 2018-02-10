Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
AFP

IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

IMF chief Christine Lagarde. Photo: AFP file

DUBAI: IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Saturday urged Arab countries to slash public wages and subsidies in order to rein in spending, achieve sustainable growth and create jobs.

Speaking at the one-day Arab Fiscal Forum in Dubai, Lagarde welcomed "promising" reforms adopted by some Arab countries, but insisted much more was needed to overcome daunting economic and social problems.

Low oil prices are weighing on the finances of Arab oil exporters, while importers are battling with rising debt, unemployment, conflicts, terrorism and refugee inflows, the International Monetary Fund´s managing director said.

Almost all Arab countries have posted budget deficits over the past few years and Arab economies grew at just 1.9 percent last year, half the global rate, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), which co-organised the event with the IMF.

Yet Arab public spending remains very high, especially in oil-rich Gulf states, where government expenditures exceed 55 percent of gross domestic product, Lagarde said.

She said many Arab governments had taken steps to contain spending, but the measures have often been temporary.

Public spending reforms should focus on cutting costly subsidies and public wage bills whilst boosting efficiency in areas like health, education and public investment, she said.

"There is really no excuse for the continued use of energy subsidies," Lagarde said.

"They are extremely costly — averaging 4.5 percent of GDP among oil exporters and three percent of GDP among oil importers."

All six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council and many other Arab countries have reduced energy subsidies in recent years, but their cost is still high.

AMF chairman Abdulrahman al-Hamidy said the value of Arab energy subsidies dropped from $117 billion in 2015 to $98 billion last year, according to a study by his organisation.

Lagarde warned that higher growth and stringent reforms were needed to create jobs for young Arabs.

"Youth unemployment is the highest in the world — averaging 25 percent, and exceeding 30 percent in nine countries," she said. "Moreover, over 27 million hopeful young people will join the workplace over the next five years."

Hamidy said Arab economies must grow at 5-6 percent annually to create the necessary jobs, adding that half of the Arab world´s estimated 400 million population is under 25 years old.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Amazon tests delivery in Los Angeles, shipping shares sink

Amazon tests delivery in Los Angeles, shipping shares sink

 Updated 19 hours ago
Wall Street ends whipsaw week on upbeat note

Wall Street ends whipsaw week on upbeat note

 Updated 19 hours ago
China agrees to accommodate Pakistan’s concerns on trade agreement

China agrees to accommodate Pakistan’s concerns on trade agreement

Updated yesterday
Twitter surprises with revenue turnaround, shares surge

Twitter surprises with revenue turnaround, shares surge

 Updated 2 days ago
Mom-and-pop investors undeterred by wild US stock market

Mom-and-pop investors undeterred by wild US stock market

 Updated 2 days ago
Hermes bags record sales in 2017

Hermes bags record sales in 2017

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Pak-Afghan transit trade declined in 2017

Pak-Afghan transit trade declined in 2017

 Updated 3 days ago
Bangladesh to sue Manila bank over $81-million heist

Bangladesh to sue Manila bank over $81-million heist

 Updated 3 days ago
Spanish retailer behind Zara opens buying house in Pakistan

Spanish retailer behind Zara opens buying house in Pakistan

Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM