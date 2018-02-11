Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Three civilians were wounded on Sunday when Indian Security Forces resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The Army’s media cell said that firing targeted civilian population in Battal, Hot Spring and Khuiratta sectors.

Three civilians include two women, 24-year-old Saba Azad and 36-year-old Nagina Aqsad, who got injured, according to the ISPR statement.

Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian ceasefire violations and targeted the posts which initiated unprovoked firing, causing substantial damage, said the ISPR.

Last week, a civilian was martyred and two children were injured after Indian security forces opened unprovoked fire in Nezapir and Rawalkot sectors.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 20 days, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.