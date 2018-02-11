Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Three civilians were wounded on Sunday when Indian Security Forces resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The Army’s media cell said that firing targeted civilian population in Battal, Hot Spring and Khuiratta sectors.

Three civilians include two women, 24-year-old Saba Azad and 36-year-old Nagina Aqsad, who got injured, according to the ISPR statement.

Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian ceasefire violations and targeted the posts which initiated unprovoked firing, causing substantial damage, said the ISPR.

Last week, a civilian was martyred and two children were injured after Indian security forces opened unprovoked fire in Nezapir and Rawalkot sectors.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 20 days, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

 Updated an hour ago
Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sattar slams 'conspiracy to seize control' of MQM-Pakistan

Sattar slams 'conspiracy to seize control' of MQM-Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

Updated 2 hours ago
Condolences pour in following demise of Asma Jahangir

Condolences pour in following demise of Asma Jahangir

Updated 8 hours ago
Human rights icon Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore

Human rights icon Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
CJP takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab

CJP takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab

 Updated 11 hours ago
Barricades will be removed before deadline, assures Punjab law minister

Barricades will be removed before deadline, assures Punjab law minister

 Updated 11 hours ago
Roads blocked, power suspended after rain, snowfall in parts of country

Roads blocked, power suspended after rain, snowfall in parts of country

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM