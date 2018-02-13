Never said Musharraf should become MQM-P leader, says Farogh Naseem

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member Farogh Naseem said on Tuesday that he respects Pervez Musharraf, but never said the former president should become his party's leader.



Speaking on Geo News' show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath', Naseem said, "I only mentioned it before two individuals at the airport that Musharraf's tenure had been in best interest of Karachi.

On Monday, former MQM-P convener Farooq Sattar, on the same show, said the infighting within the party points towards a "minus two" formula, alleging that the members are playing into someone else's hands.



Sattar claimed that certain party members are rallying behind former president Pervez Musharraf and want him as the party's chief.

"Saying that Musharraf's tenure was better for Karachi does not mean that he should be made leader of the MQM[P]," Naseem said.

He added that he respects Musharraf and holds the former ruler as an elder brother.