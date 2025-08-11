Pakistan welcomes Arbitration Court's order saying India to 'let flow' western rivers

General view of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in Nosari, in Kashmir’s Neelum Valley. —AFP/File

Pakistan on Monday hailed the award rendered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the Issues of general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that the award interprets the designed criteria for the new run-of-river hydropower projects, to be constructed by India on the western rivers, Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus.

The award was announced on August 8 and publicised on the court’s website, today.

In a significant finding, the court has declared that India shall “let flow” the waters of the western rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use, the spokesperson added.

“In that connection, the specified exceptions for generation of hydro-electric plants must conform strictly to the requirements laid down in the treaty, rather than to what India might consider an “ideal” or “best practices” approach,” read the statement.

He maintained that the court’s findings on low-level outlets, gated spillways, intakes for the turbines, and free-board are in line with Pakistan’s interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Treaty.

“The award also limits India from maximising the pondage volume,” the FO spokesperson added.



