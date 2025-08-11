‘Choose another day': Sanaullah calls on PTI to delay August 14 demonstrations

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, speaks during a press conference in this undated photo.—PID

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has appealed to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to stage its planned nationwide protest on any day other than August 14.

"Independence Day should be a time for the entire nation to celebrate together, not a day of political confrontation," the PM's aide said, speaking on Geo News’s programme Naya Pakistan with Shahzad Iqbal.

His remarks came after a post from PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s X account on August 6, calling on supporters to “take to the streets in full force” against what the party described as ongoing oppression.

The call followed PTI’s unsuccessful protest attempt on August 5.

Sanaullah said he had no objection to PTI exercising its right to protest, but stressed that the date was inappropriate.

“On August 14, the whole country celebrates with enthusiasm and protesting on that day goes against our traditions,” he said.

“They can hold it on the 13th, 15th, or 16th instead.”

He praised opposition parties for showing unity and coordination, but criticised their choice to stage political demonstrations on national occasions.

Referring to PTI’s recent protest call on August 5, observed as the “Day of Exploitation” to mark India’s revocation of occupied Kashmir’s autonomy, Sanaullah said the nation had been standing with Kashmiris that day.

“They announced a big movement, and in the end, nothing happened,” he added.