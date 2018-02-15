Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
SMZSyed Muhammad Zamir

Spinal fluid extraction: Three more cases filed against accused

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Video: Geo News

HAFIZABAD: Three more cases have been filed against five people accused of extracting fluid from the spinal cord of young women and girls, taking the total number of cases to six.

According to the police, the cases include multiple charges including those of terrorism and attempted murder.

The polygraph test of the two accused was carried out, a report of which will be issued today, police added.

However, sources told Geo News that the two suspects revealed that the real aim of the "checkup" was to sexually assault the women. 

Hafizabad DPO Ghayas Gul further said the latest technology was being used to investigate the case.

Five people have been arrested for extracting fluid from the spinal cord of 24 women.

The medical superintendent of Hafizabad District Headquarters Hospital had said syringe marks had been found near the spine of these women.

An earlier report stated that the bone marrow of the women was extracted. However, the exact nature of the extracted fluid has yet to be ascertained.

The gang was busted on February 12 after reports surfaced that it had illegally extracted spinal fluid from women under the pretext of a ‘medical checkup’.

The father of a 17-year-old victim informed the police that a sample had been taken from his daughter by people who claimed they were employees of a hospital and said that the spinal fluid was a necessary part of a medical checkup, which was required for financial assistance for the victim's dowry.

According to the father, his daughter started feeling weak after returning home, upon which they went to a doctor nearby who suspected fluid from her spine had been extracted.

The father then reported the incident to the police, informing them about the place where her daughter’s ‘medical test’ had taken place.

Police then raided the location in Muhalla Bahawalpura and arrested the gang members.

“We were informed by the victim’s father of her sample being taken on the promise of a dowry package being provided under a government scheme,” SHO Hafizabad had said. 

