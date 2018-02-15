Indian forces target school van along LoC, kill driver: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday targetted a school van and martyred its driver in the Battal sector, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The act was condemned by the Army spokesman. "Indian unethical and unprofessional approach across the LoC continues terrorising civilians."

Major General Asif Ghafoor reiterated that such attacks are a violation of the Geneva Convention and a clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Student narrates harrowing ordeal

A student of a local degree college, who was present in the vehicle which was fired upon, narrated her harrowing ordeal.

"There was firing while we were on the way and I thought the vehicle had been hit. When we looked, Sajid bhai (the van driver) had been hit and was bleeding profusely," said the student.

She added the students panicked and started screaming while people gathered at the spot of the attack after some time.

"An uncle took the body to the hospital, he (Sajid) had already been martyred."

The student further said the incident took place when they were on their way from Daramsal to Battal.

Earlier on Sunday, three civilians were wounded when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing across the LoC.

Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian ceasefire violations and targeted the posts which initiated unprovoked firing, causing substantial damage.



Skirmishes along the LoC have seen an increase after the righ-wing government of Narendra Modi took power in India.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 20 days, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.











