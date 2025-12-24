UAE president to pay first official visit to Pakistan on Dec 26

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, June 12, 2025. — WAM

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on December 26.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, this will be Al Nahyan’s first visit to Pakistan as the president of the UAE.

During the visit, the UAE president will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where in the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan and the UAE share longstanding brotherly ties, marked by strong political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

The visit will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, the spokesperson added.

The UAE president’s visit reflects the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries and shared commitment of both sides to further enhancing collaboration in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, development and regional stability, he added.

The FO spokesperson said that the UAE president will visit Pakistan at the invitation of PM Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, a local holiday has been announced in Islamabad on Friday, due to the arrival of the UAE president.

Additional District Magistrate Sahibzada Muhammad Youaf issued the notification declaring a public holiday in the federal capital. The notification, however, stated that all the offices of essential services will remain open.