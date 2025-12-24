No malicious interest to undermine unity, security will be tolerated, vows army top brass

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir chairs the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on December 24, 2025. — Screengrab via ISPR video

Fateha offered for martyrs of forces, civilians.

Indian-sponsored terrorists, facilitators to face decisive action.

Commitment reaffirmed on Kashmir, Gaza ceasefire.

The Pakistan Army's top brass expressed resolve that no malicious interest, political or otherwise, aimed at undermining national unity, security and stability would be tolerated, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The resolve came during the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to the military's media wing.

The forum offered Fateha for the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and innocent civilians who laid down their lives in recent terrorist incidents while defending the motherland against foreign-sponsored terrorism.

The Field Marshal paid rich tribute to the unwavering courage, professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and appreciated their resolute conduct in sustained, intelligence-based counterterrorism operations across the country in recent months.

He highlighted that owing to the combined efforts of the government, military and the steadfast support of the people of Pakistan, the country is steadily and surely moving towards stability, greater opportunities and respect.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment, with particular emphasis on evolving threats and operational preparedness.

Participants reaffirmed that all terrorists under the tutelage of Indian sponsors, along with their facilitators and abettors, would be dealt with decisively and without exception.

The forum categorically rejected the nexus between terrorism, crime and vested political interests, and resolved that no one would be allowed to create divisions between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan.

The participants appreciated the Balochistan Special Development Initiatives aimed at local empowerment and social engagement to address terrorism-related governance challenges, and noted the need for similar public-centric initiatives elsewhere in line with the National Action Plan to ensure enduring peace and stability.

The forum underscored Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position on the Palestine issue, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza and a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood.

In his concluding remarks, CDF Munir directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, training, physical fitness, technological innovation and battlefield adaptability.

He expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Army’s capability to effectively counter the complete spectrum of threats, ranging from conventional and sub-conventional to hybrid and asymmetric challenges, while steadfastly safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.