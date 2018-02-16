Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 16 2018
REUTERS

Jeffrey Tambor out of Amazon's 'Transparent' over sexual misconduct claims

REUTERS

Friday Feb 16, 2018

Jeffrey Tambor attends "Transparent: an evening with The Pfeffermans" at The Paley Center for Media, New York City, US, September 13, 2017. Image courtesy: WireImage/John Lamparski/Files
 

LOS ANGELES: Jeffrey Tambor, the award-winning star of Amazon Studios television series Transparent, is exiting the show, Amazon said on Thursday, following accusations of sexual misconduct.

‘Transparent’ star Jeffrey Tambor slapped with second claim of sexual misconduct

Alexandra Billings — a third actor in that particular scene — was close enough to listen to the actor’s comment and confirmed the validity of the claim

Tambor, 73, who denied the accusations when they surfaced last November, will not be returning for the upcoming fifth season of the show, Amazon said.

Tambor played the lead role of Maura Pfefferman, a divorced father who transitions to a woman late in life.

Tambor could not immediately be reached for comment.

