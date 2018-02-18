Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 18 2018
Web Desk

Six arrested, 9,500 litres of Iranian diesel seized in Karachi raids

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

KARACHI: Authorities rounded up at least six suspects Saturday night following various search operations here in different areas of the metropolis, Geo News reported.

Three suspects were arrested following a raid last night in Surjani Town, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Orangi Town Abid Ali Baloch said, adding that they were identified as Ashraf, Abdullah, and Alam Khan.

The police official noted that contraband, as well as 9,500 litres of Iranian diesel, were recovered from the arrested suspects.

On the other hand, three other suspects were detained after an operation in Orangi Town's Pirabad locale, Baloch said, adding that the arrestees were reportedly involved in street crime.

Weapons were recovered from the arrestees, the security official noted.

Firing in Shah Faisal Colony

At least one person was injured in a firing incident in the city's Shah Faisal Colony, rescue sources stated.

It is yet to be known how the firing incident came about and what the condition of the wounded is.

