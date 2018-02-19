Can't connect right now! retry
Woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws over minor dispute near Kasur

Monday Feb 19, 2018

An ongoing dispute with her in-laws had led the latter to set the mother-of-three ablaze, according to the woman's family. Photo: Geo News
 

KASUR: A woman's in-laws allegedly sprinkled petrol and set the woman on fire over a minor family dispute in a village in Punjab's Kasur district.

According to a spokesperson of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, the 27-year-old — a resident of Ladheke village situated in the outskirts of Lahore near Raiwind — has suffered burn injuries to 80 percent of her body and is in a critical condition. 

An ongoing dispute with her in-laws had led the latter to set the mother-of-three ablaze, according to the woman's family.

The family has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the case and serve justice. 

The Inspector General of Punjab police Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of the incident soon after it was reported and ordered a probe into the matter. 

