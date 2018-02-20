Sultans coach Moody excited about inaugural PSL match against Zalmi

Tom Moody. — Geo News FILE

DUBAI: Former Australian cricketer and Multan Sultans Head Coach Tom Moody has said that his side is excited about its inaugural match in Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition against defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and players are preparing for it.



He was speaking to Geo News at the International Cricket Academy in Dubai after the first training session of Multan Sultans.

“We are very excited to play our first match of the PSL with the defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and the team is preparing for the first round,” the head coach of the new franchise stated.

Speaking of the talent and experience of players, he said that he believes his franchise has the most experienced players, who have performed at the highest level consistently.

“We are lucky to have players like Kumar Sangakkara, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Ahmed Shahzad, who are a huge plus for the side,” Moody counted his side’s strengths.

He admitted that Multan Sultans is a new franchise in the PSL while other teams already have two-year experience of the tournament.

“However, I am confident that the team is competent and will be playing till the business end of the tournament,” the head coach said.

Replying to a question of his memories in Pakistan as a cricketer, Moody said that he remembered playing World Cup 1987 in Pakistan but remarked that many among the audience would not have been born at that time.

In 2005, Moody was appointed coach of the Sri Lankan national team and he led them to the final of the 2007 World Cup, before leaving the post.

Currently, he has been coaching the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Rangpur Riders in Bangladesh Premier League.