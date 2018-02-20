Claiming innocence, Imran challenges Zainab murder case conviction

Imran Ali was given four death sentences in the case. Photo: File

LAHORE: The convict in the rape and murder case of seven-year-old Zainab challenged his sentencing in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

On February 17, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the high-profile case sentenced Imran Ali Naqshbandi to death, four times.

Appealing against the ATC verdict, Imran has claimed innocence before the LHC and pleaded for the verdict to be declared null and void.

In the appeal, submitted to the LHC by the jail administration, Imran has said that the ATC rushed the proceedings and failed to adhere to legal formalities.

Seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4 and was found dead in a garbage heap five days later.

On January 23, the authorities claimed to have nabbed Imran, said to be a serial killer involved in other such crimes, through a DNA match.

High-profile case

The ATC conducted the trial inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail and concluded proceedings a week after the suspect's indictment, as per the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Imran was sentenced to death for kidnapping, rape, murder and under Section 7-ATA. Additionally, for performing an unnatural act with a minor he was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1 million and for desecrating human remains by dumping Zainab's body in the garbage he was sentenced to seven years, the Punjab Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir had informed the media.



The court had recorded witnesses of several individuals, including Zainab’s uncle and brother. The prosecution had also used the forensic report establishing a DNA match and a polygraph test against Imran.

Moreover, Imran had confessed to his crime in court on the day of his indictment.