JusticeForZainab: A timeline, from her abduction till the verdict

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the rape and murder case of seven-year-old Zainab announced its verdict on Saturday, sentencing Imran Ali Naqshbandi to death, four times.

The court sentenced Imran to death for kidnapping, for rape, for murder and under Section 7-ATA. Additionally, for performing an unnatural act with a minor he has been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 million and for desecrating human remains by dumping Zainab's body in the garbage he was sentenced to 7 years, Punjab Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir informed media.

