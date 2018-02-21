Justice (retd) Wajeehuddin says will file complaint against CEC

Video: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Former Supreme Court justice Wajeehuddin Ahmad said on Wednesday that he would file a complaint against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan's disrespectful behaviour to the Supreme Judicial Council.



Justice (retd) Wajeehuddin, who heads the Aam Log Ittehad Party, made the remarks after a heated argument with the CEC at the Election Commission of Pakistan today.

Earlier today, Justice (retd) Wajeehuddin was upset when the ECP adjourned the hearing of his petition to register his party. As a result, an infuriated Justice (retd) Wajeehuddin went into the chamber of the CEC and complained vociferously that the CEC should have waited and not adjourned the proceeding as he had come from Karachi. The CEC pointed to the loud tone of voice and said it has hurt him. Justice (retd) Wajeehuddin and his counsel were kicked out when he said you are a public servant and should be ready to hear these things.



Addressing the media outside the ECP, Justice (retd) Wajeehuddin declared the CEC ineligible to conduct the elections, saying will people like him conduct free and fair elections. He claimed he reached the ECP with the necessary documents for his petition but found that the CEC and ECP members had returned to their chambers.

He claimed that the CEC told him to get out and said this behaviour is unbecoming. He said that these retired judges have two jobs and feel they are just here to sip tea. He termed today a sad day for the ECP.

Speaking to Geo News later, Wajihuddin said he submitted papers for the registration of his party in 2016 but the ECP was yet to rule on it.

ECP denies charges

Later, in a statement, ECP spokesperson Haroon Shinwari dismissed all of Justice (retd) Wajeehuddin’s claims, saying the CEC waited for the petitioner but he did not show up in court. He added that the petitioner was not kicked out of the CEC's chamber.

The spokesperson said further that the ECP has the right to initiate contempt proceedings, adding that the ECP's stature is that of a high court.

Justice (retd) Wajihuddin remained associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf until quitting in September 2016 after which he formed his own political party.