Thursday Feb 22 2018
PML-N issues new tickets to Senate candidates

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

PML-N Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) issued on Thursday new tickets to the party’s candidates for the Senate elections.

The party had to issue new tickets following the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Elections Act 2017 case on Wednesday after which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the party head. 

Decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif when he was the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president, including issuing tickets to Senate candidates, were also declared null and void.

The decision to issue new tickets was taken during a PML-N meeting, following which party chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq visited the Election Commission of Pakistan and signed forms of candidates, sources informed Geo News.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP, Haq said it had become necessary to visit the chief election commissioner following yesterday’s decision. 

He added that the party was deliberating on names for president and a decision will be taken by the PML-N Central Executive Committee soon.

