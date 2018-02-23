Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 23 2018
Defence attaches briefed on India atrocities along LoC

Friday Feb 23, 2018

Defence attaches being briefed on Indian LoC violations - Photo ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: Defence Attaches from the US, UK China, Turkey and Indonesia visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Rawalakot Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

During the visit, the defence attaches were briefed on atrocities committed by Indian forces along the LoC and the deliberate targeting of civilians.

The attaches interacted with the victims of ceasefire violations and gained first-hand knowledge of their suffering.

Dignitaries were also apprised about activities undertaken by Pakistan Army to provide relief to the population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence attaches interacting  with victims of Indian ceasefire violations - Photo ISPR 

The ISPR in another statement on Friday said that unprovoked cross-border firing by Indian forces claimed the life of 19-year-old Inzamam Ameen.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh twice in two days to condemn yet another killing, this time of a labourer, during unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the LoC.

A statement issued by FO read that India continued to indulge in ceasefire violations despite calls for restraint.

So far in 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 391 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the killing of 16 civilians and causing injuries to 65 others, the statement read.

