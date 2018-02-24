Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 24 2018
Rangers rescue two foreign hostages in Karachi raid

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday freed two foreign nationals, who were taken hostage, during a raid in Karachi.

Rangers' personnel conducted the raid on a bungalow located in Khayaban-e-Muhafiz area of Karachi's Defence neighbourhood, a spokesman for the paramilitary force said.

Image shows freed foreign hostages.

Three suspects were also apprehended during the raid, who were identified as Wasim Baloch, Naeem Rabbani and Fahad Shabbir.

Suspects, Wasim Baloch, Fahad Shabbir and Naeem Rabbani, apprehended during the raid.

The spokesman said the raid was conducted following a tip-off regarding hostages being kept at the bungalow. The recovered hostages belonged to Niger and Tanzania.

Officials also recovered weapons and ammunition from arrested suspects, he added.

