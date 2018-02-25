Lahore police arrest man for alleged torture of minor maid

LAHORE: Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of torturing a minor maid employed at his house.



The maid is now in the custody of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau which said it has contacted its parents too.

The department has announced to provide medical and legal aid to the minor.

According to neighbours, they found the maid crying on the road and took her to the police station.

She was then handed over to child protection services.

According to the minor, she was burnt and thrown out of her employer’s house.

A number of cases of abuse and torture of child maids have emerged in the past year throughout the country.

In April last year, a 14-year-old maid, with visible torture marks on her body, was recovered from Lahore’s Muslim Town area. She alleged her employer and wife routinely beat her up.

Another infamous case was that of Tayyaba where a sessions judge and his wife were alleged to have tortured the minor maid.