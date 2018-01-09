Tayyaba torture case: SC orders completion of trial by Feb 15

Tayyaba, a 10-year-old domestic helper, was recovered from the house of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan after receiving complaints of torture from neighbours in late December 2016. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Zaman's appeal against a verdict by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that rejected a compromise between the two parties in Tayyaba torture case.



A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday. The bench expressed dissatisfaction over prosecutor's performance and ordered completion of the trial by February 15.

During the hearing, the chief justice inquired the prosecutor in how many days the trial would be completed.

At this, the advocate general told the court that witnesses' statements are being recorded and the proceedings will be completed in the end of February.

The apex court also discarded an appeal filed by judge Raja Khurram Zaman, challenging the high court's rejection of a compromise with parents of the tortured minor girl.

Earlier on Monday, the chief justice had expressed his displeasure that the trial was still incomplete even after a year and sought a report from the IHC Registrar over incomplete proceedings of the Tayyaba torture case.

The bench had remarked that in cases where the parents have failed [in fulfilling their duty], the court assumes the role of the parents. Parents take money and agree to a compromise, when children do not have someone to look out for them, the court becomes the parent.

The case

In late December 2016, Tayyaba, a 10-year-old domestic helper, was recovered from the house of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan after receiving complaints of torture from neighbours.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the poor girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated before the magistrate that she was beaten and her hand burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

A case was lodged against Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife at the Industrial Area police station for torture and violence.

Later, an inquiry report found Raja Khurram Ali Khan’s wife Maheen responsible for torturing the child maid Tayyaba, and Raja Khurram of indirect criminal negligence.

According to sources, the report prepared by DIG operations Kashif Alam stated that Tayyaba’s medical report confirmed the torture marks on her body. There are 22 torture marks on her body, it said.

The report raised the question of how it was possible that the Additional Sessions Judge remained unaware of torture being meted out to Tayyaba. He knew about the torture all along, the report stated.