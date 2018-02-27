Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 27 2018
AFP

US defends moves to roll back 'net neutrality' rules

AFP

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai arrives at a Net Neutrality hearing in Washington, US, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files
 

BARCELONA: The head of the US Federal Communications Commission defended Monday his move to roll back rules requiring internet providers to treat all traffic equally, saying it was needed to encourage investment in new super-fast wireless networks.

The commission in December adopted the proposal by Republican-appointed chairman Ajit Pai to end the so-called "net neutrality" rules adopted in 2015.

Activists have staged protests around the US and online, saying dominant broadband providers could favour their own services and hinder those of rivals and charge more for certain kinds of access.

Critics of the "net neutrality" rule, however, argue it was based on utility-style regulation designed for 1930s telephone companies.

Pai said the move was needed to give the private sector "greater incentives to invest" in the new generation of super-fast 5G wireless networks and ensure the United States keeps its technological edge over other nations.

"To lead the world in 5G, the United States needs modern light touch market-based regulation, not a one-size-fits-all utility model that was developed in the 1930s," he told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The first deployment of 5G wireless networks — which are quick enough to download a full-length film in less than a second — are expected in key markets like the United States, Japan, and South Korea at the end of the year.

5G is seen as key to developing newer "next generation" services such as telemedicine or autonomous driving.

Several lawsuits are expected to try to block the change.

Last month technology companies including Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc threw their weight behind efforts to reverse the Trump administration’s plan to repeal the Obama-era rule designed to protect an open internet.

Airbus, Delta, telecom companies form alliance for in-flight internet

Nokia phones look to the future, and to the past

Samsung S9 launched with augmented reality features

Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears

Virtual reality coronation takes dementia patients down memory lane

South Korean chat app becomes new outlet for #MeToo movement

Twitter sets crackdown on automated ‘bot’ accounts

Global cybercrime costs $600 bn annually: study

Play ‘fake news tycoon’ to combat misinformation

