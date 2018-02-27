Woman harassed at PML-N rally in Pattoki

PATTOKI: A woman present at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally was harassed here on Tuesday.



The woman, a resident of Kasur, is a member of the PML-N women’s wing. “I came here to support the party, but the treatment by those present here is shameful,” she said.

Speaking to the media after the incident, she further said that it does not seem that those who misbehaved were from the ruling party.

"Our PML-N brothers are not of this sort."

She added that the men pulled at the women's dupattas, used abusive language and assaulted women.

The incident occurred when men entered the women enclosure after Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech.

Pictures from the rally clearly show men present at the rally misbehaving with the woman.

Women in the enclosure made efforts to save the girl and even used sticks to hit the men misbehaving with the girl and afterward managed to escort her out of the enclosure.

Maryam Nawaz, in her tweet, asked the chief minister of the province to take notice of the incident as it is "not PML-N ethos".

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, said those responsible will be punished under the law and those responsible are being identified through video.

Sanaullah assured that a case would be registered for the incident. He, however, said that misbehaving in political rallies started in PTI rallies.

Punjab government spokesman also expressed regret at the incident and said that improved measures were taken during the rally for women.

The spokesperson also reiterated that those responsible for misbehaving with the woman would be persecuted under the law.