Pakistani missions abroad spend astonishing amount on healthcare

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani missions abroad spent Rs1.3 billion on the healthcare of government officials in the past 24 months, raising a serious question over the justification of such an expensive cost on overseas treatment at a time when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ development funds stood at Rs200 million for 2016-17.
The time period from 2016 to 2017 witnessed heavy burden in the shape of medical expenditures from 1, 070 diplomats and their families abroad, while the estimated expenditures remain around Rs12 billion for all 114 missions abroad in the current year.
An individual spent Rs1.2 million on his medical treatment in the past two years, where the total expenditure of healthcare incurred Rs681,628,102 in 2016-17 and Rs603,240,199 in 2015-16, revealed official documents Geo News gained access to.
The ministry’s top management, however, did not share details of individuals with the parliament.
Interestingly, around 1,023 of total 11,657 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad could not get out of jails after they failed to pay small amounts of fine imposed by the respective overseas courts, a senior diplomat said requesting anonymity.
He further told that these poor Pakistani skilled workers collectively need around Rs300 million as a fine to get back to their homeland.
Many months ago, the country’s top court was also requested to take suo-motu notice of the politicians, bureaucrats and their families seeking expensive medical treatment abroad at public expense. The treatment abroad of the VIPs on the recommendation of senior officials cost an estimated amount of Rs15 billion in the past three years, officials said.
According to official documents, Pakistani mission in New York (United Nations) spent Rs213 million on medical-care of its employees, Rs184 million in Washington and Rs42 million in New York on the medical treatment of employees in the past two years.
The documents submitted before the parliament recently, revealed that an estimated Rs22 million was spent on the treatment of ailing employees of the mission in Tokyo, Rs16 million in Singapore, Rs13 million in Riyadh and Rs6 million in Toronto.
The list below, prepared by ministry of foreign affairs, reveals more information on the healthcare expenditures.
The Hague: Rs11 million
Seoul: Rs6 million
Sydney: Rs3 million
Manila: Rs4 million
Ottawa: Rs12 million
Paris: Rs17 million
Oslo: Rs4 million
Nairobi: Rs9 million
Moscow: Rs20 million
Muscat: Rs4 million
Houston: Rs29 million
Istanbul: Rs4 million
Jakarta: Rs12 million
Jeddah: Rs21 million
Khartoum: Rs5 million
Kaula Lumpur: Rs16 million
London: Rs12 million
Los Angeles: Rs22 million
Hong Kong: Rs16 million
Guangzhou: Rs4 million
Hanoi:Rs11 million
Harare: Rs3 million
Dubai: Rs11 million
Doha: Rs3 million
Copenhagen: Rs3 billion
Canberra: Rs20 million
Buenos Aires: Rs3.3 million
Colombo: Rs11 million
Chicago: Rs16 million
Cairo: Rs5 million
Budapest: Rs3 million
Athens: Rs33 million
Bangkok: Rs11 million
Birmingham: Rs10 million
Beirut: Rs7 million
Beijing: Rs23 million
Brazil: Rs5 million
Brunei: Rs2 million
Abu Dhabi: Rs24 million
Abuja: Rs2.7 million
Almaty: Rs2 million
Amman: Rs7 million
Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Ministry Dr Muhammad Faisal, on ever-increasing hike in specialised treatments said, “these are routine medical expenses made as per rules.”
