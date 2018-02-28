Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
amazing
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
REUTERS

Twice as nice — Barbra Streisand cloned beloved dog

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

Streisand with Miss Scarlett, Miss Violet and Miss Fanny. Photo: Variety 

LOS ANGELES: “If we had the chance to do it all again, tell me would we, could we?” Barbra Streisand had a hit singing this question in “The Way We Were,” but when it comes to getting a new pet she does not have to wonder.

The “Funny Girl” singer and actress had her beloved 14- year-old Coton de Tulear dog Samantha cloned after her death in 2017, and now has two new pups.

Streisand told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview published on Tuesday that cells were taken from the mouth and stomach of Samantha.

“They have different personalities,” Streisand said. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and her seriousness.”

Streisand said that when the cloned dogs arrived, she dressed them in red and lavender to tell them apart, which is how they got their names — Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet.

The 75-year-old Oscar and Tony-winning actress said that while waiting for their arrival, she became smitten with another dog who was a distant relation of Samantha.

The Coton de Tulear dog was called Funny Girl, but Streisand adopted her and gave her the name Miss Fanny, which is how Fanny Brice’s dresser refers to Streisand’s character in the 1968 movie musical that launched her career.

Streisand followed up “Funny Girl,” for which she won an Oscar, with “Hello Dolly!” but said she had never much liked the movie.

“I thought I was totally miscast. I tried to get out of it,” she told Variety. “I think it’s so silly. It’s so old-time musical.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Amazing:

Parliament house infested with ’50,000 rats’

Parliament house infested with ’50,000 rats’

Updated 23 hours ago
Dolce & Gabbana opens the gates of fashion heaven in Milan show

Dolce & Gabbana opens the gates of fashion heaven in Milan show

 Updated 2 days ago
In wake of #MeToo, anti-rape clothing aim to ease assault fears

In wake of #MeToo, anti-rape clothing aim to ease assault fears

 Updated 5 days ago
Virtual reality coronation takes dementia patients down memory lane

Virtual reality coronation takes dementia patients down memory lane

 Updated 5 days ago
These Asian countries have the powerful passport in the world

These Asian countries have the powerful passport in the world

 Updated 6 days ago
Cash and carry: Woman in China rides through X-ray scanner rather than part with purse

Cash and carry: Woman in China rides through X-ray scanner rather than part with purse

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Advertisement
Popularity of men’s salons on the rise in Pakistan

Popularity of men’s salons on the rise in Pakistan

Updated 6 days ago
Swiss couple cycle 17,000 kms to watch son compete in Olympics

Swiss couple cycle 17,000 kms to watch son compete in Olympics

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Small asteroid to shave safely by Earth Saturday

Small asteroid to shave safely by Earth Saturday

Updated 3 weeks ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM