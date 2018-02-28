Fire dept declares Sindh secretariat fire mysterious

KARACHI: Chief Fire Officer issued a report on Wednesday of the fire incident which caused damage to the new Sindh Secretariat building on February 24, declaring it mysterious.



The report stated that concerns were raised after taking a look at the entire incident.

It further said that when the staff of the fire brigade reached the building the rear entrance door was opened and a huge quantity of papers and office record were on fire.

The report mentioned that fire surprisingly spread to the sixth floor and fire had engulfed bundles of papers near the rear entrance as well.

The report said that when the fire brigade officials reached the building, they noticed that the papers were placed in a similar manner near the lift on all the six floors.

Not only the paper bundles but the iron cupboards where also next to the lift on the floors, it said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah said that the fire took place, however, the news of important documents being damaged is incorrect.

The provincial minister claimed that all the data is safe.



On Saturday, multiple fire tenders were deployed evening after a fire broke out at the new Sindh Secretariat building where offices of the chief minister, the information minister, revenue and industries ministers are located.

Three fire tenders were used to extinguish the fire.