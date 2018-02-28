Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred by Indian firing on LoC

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Wednesday when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control. Video: Geo News 

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Wednesday when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The latest incident of unprovoked firing occurred in the Bhimber sector of the LoC. 

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sipahi Munir Chauhan and Sipahi Amir Hussain, added ISPR.

The Pakistan Army responded and caused heavy damage to Indian posts in retaliatory action. 

Four soldiers martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

The army troops were working on communication lines in Jandrot and Kotli sectors when they were attacked

The Army's media wing said a "befitting response" was given to the latest episode of Indian agression.  

Earlier this month, the Army destroyed an Indian post after it targetted a minor in Jajot village.

In a separate incident in January, four Army soldiers were martyred when Indian forces opened fire. 

Frequent violations

India frequently opens unprovoked fire across the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and army officials.

In the line of duty: The uniformed martyrs of 2017

Geo.tv recalls the ultimate sacrifice by police and army officials in the outgoing year

The FO has said that in 2018, Indian forces carried out over 400 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in 18 civilians being martyred while 68 were injured.

According to the Foreign Office, India committed 1,900 violations in 2017.


Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Reviving the glory of Lahore

Reviving the glory of Lahore

Updated 2 hours ago
Intezar murder case: Police gives clean chit to ACLC SSP, Madiha Kayani

Intezar murder case: Police gives clean chit to ACLC SSP, Madiha Kayani

Updated 2 hours ago
Farooq Sattar challenges ECP's jurisdiction in party convenership petition

Farooq Sattar challenges ECP's jurisdiction in party convenership petition

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI leader Aleem Khan appears before NAB Lahore

PTI leader Aleem Khan appears before NAB Lahore

Updated 3 hours ago
JIT finds anchor Shahid Masood’s claims about Zainab’s killer false

JIT finds anchor Shahid Masood’s claims about Zainab’s killer false

Updated 3 hours ago
By-election on Nehal Hashmi's Senate seat under way in Punjab Assembly

By-election on Nehal Hashmi's Senate seat under way in Punjab Assembly

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM