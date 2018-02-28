Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred by Indian firing on LoC

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Wednesday when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control. Video: Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Wednesday when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The latest incident of unprovoked firing occurred in the Bhimber sector of the LoC.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sipahi Munir Chauhan and Sipahi Amir Hussain, added ISPR.

The Pakistan Army responded and caused heavy damage to Indian posts in retaliatory action.

The Army's media wing said a "befitting response" was given to the latest episode of Indian agression.

Earlier this month, the Army destroyed an Indian post after it targetted a minor in Jajot village.

In a separate incident in January, four Army soldiers were martyred when Indian forces opened fire.

Frequent violations

India frequently opens unprovoked fire across the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and army officials.

The FO has said that in 2018, Indian forces carried out over 400 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in 18 civilians being martyred while 68 were injured.



According to the Foreign Office, India committed 1,900 violations in 2017.





