As Karachi's garbage problem grows, KMC laments inadequate funding

Photo: Reuters

Heaps of garbage are a common sight on roads across Karachi and while the Sindh government has said it will proceed against those littering, the metropolis is struggling to curb the menace.

The sprawling city’s streets are dotted with garbage dumps and little is being done in this regard. Gulshan-e-Iqbal, a posh neighbourhood in the city bears proof to this.

As residents continue to dump their garbage on the streets, no authority picks it up to dispose off properly or clean the roads. While Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) may be held responsible for this growing menace, its authorities lament inadequate funding rendering them unable to repair and maintain their garbage picking trucks.

“The government hasn’t provided us with any garbage picking trucks,” KMC Director Sanitation Nadeem Haider said while speaking to Geo.tv. Haider further said they have been using trucks from the 1980s which aren’t in “usable condition” anymore.

“We keep repairing and maintaining the garbage trucks from the 80s and are doing all we can with the resources available,” he added.

Residents of the area fear the outbreak of various diseases due to the improper dumping of garbage.

While the garbage dumps continue to grow, the question remains whether it is KMC’s negligence or the government’s incompetence to blame.