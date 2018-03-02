Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
TATauqeer Aslam

As Karachi's garbage problem grows, KMC laments inadequate funding

By
TATauqeer Aslam

Friday Mar 02, 2018

Photo: Reuters

Heaps of garbage are a common sight on roads across Karachi and while the Sindh government has said it will proceed against those littering, the metropolis is struggling to curb the menace.

The sprawling city’s streets are dotted with garbage dumps and little is being done in this regard. Gulshan-e-Iqbal, a posh neighbourhood in the city bears proof to this.

As residents continue to dump their garbage on the streets, no authority picks it up to dispose off properly or clean the roads. While Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) may be held responsible for this growing menace, its authorities lament inadequate funding rendering them unable to repair and maintain their garbage picking trucks.

“The government hasn’t provided us with any garbage picking trucks,” KMC Director Sanitation Nadeem Haider said while speaking to Geo.tv. Haider further said they have been using trucks from the 1980s which aren’t in “usable condition” anymore.

Anyone dumping garbage in public spaces will be prosecuted : Sindh govt

Dumping trash on public property has been banned via a notification from the Sindh Home department.

“We keep repairing and maintaining the garbage trucks from the 80s and are doing all we can with the resources available,” he added.

Residents of the area fear the outbreak of various diseases due to the improper dumping of garbage.

While the garbage dumps continue to grow, the question remains whether it is KMC’s negligence or the government’s incompetence to blame. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Updated 5 hours ago
Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

 Updated 4 hours ago
In pictures: Senate elections in Pakistan

In pictures: Senate elections in Pakistan

Updated 6 hours ago
'Stop us if you can', says Maryam after PML-N’s performance in Senate elections

'Stop us if you can', says Maryam after PML-N’s performance in Senate elections

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

Updated 5 hours ago
Axact scandal: FIA seeks inquiry report against dismissed judge

Axact scandal: FIA seeks inquiry report against dismissed judge

Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N does politics of serving people, says PM Abbasi

PML-N does politics of serving people, says PM Abbasi

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM