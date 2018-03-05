Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 05 2018
GEO NEWS

PML-N backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu wins PP-30 Sargodha by-polls: unofficial results

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 05, 2018

PML-N backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu speaks to media in this photo taken from Twitter.

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) backed independent candidate Yasir Zafar Sindhu has won by-polls in the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-30 Sargodha, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 137 polling stations suggested.

Sindhu bagged 42,736 votes. He was followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee Sajid Mehmood, who secured 23,586 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of PML-N MPA Tahir Sindhu.

'Dedicate victory to Nawaz Sharif'

Speaking to media after winning the by-polls, Yasir Zafar Sindhu said the PML-N had the mandate and he won by the grace of the Almighty.

He said that every worker made efforts as if he himself was contesting the by-election.

The winning candidate said that he dedicate his victory to Nawaz Sharif and resolved to retain the seat in the next general elections as well.

Maryam felicitates supporters

Thanking the Almighty after her party-backed candidate won the by-polls, Maryam Nawaz said the "historic win of the PML-N could not be stopped despite having snatched its electoral symbol."

Female voters casting their votes for the PP-30 in Sargodha on March 4, 2018. Photo: Geo News

She felicitated the PML-N supporters over the victory in PP-30 Sargodha constituency.

A total of 137 polling stations were set up in the constituency, which included 16 Union Councils (UCs) of Tehsil Kot Momin and Tehsil Bhalwal.

Rangers and police personnel were deployed in the constituency for security during the by-polls.

Of the 1,73,912 registered voters in the constituency, 75,776 were women.

Arrangements for the by-polls were completed early in the day, with two SP's, five DSP's, seven inspectors, and a thousand personnel deployed to ensure a smooth voting process. 

Personnel of the armed forces were also on standby.

The candidates

PML-N backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu (left) and PTI's Rao Sajid Mehmood (right). Photo: Geo News file
 

The PML-N-backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu contested as an independent candidate. His electoral symbol was a pickup van.   

Rao Sajid Mehmood had recently joined the PTI after quitting Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).  

