pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
GEO NEWS

SC laments 'interference in executive' remarks when it gives directions

Monday Mar 05, 2018

Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked on Monday that when the Supreme Court remarks on something, it is said that 'our work is being interfered with'. 

The chief justice made the comment while hearing a suo motu case on the deforestation in Margalla Hills. 

"Those who are responsible to do it fail to do the required work. If you are here to serve the public then do it. But it is said that the judiciary is interfering in the executive’s domain," the chief justice remarked.

"If we don’t even give directions then what will we leave behind for our children," Chief Justice Nisar observed.

SC censures govt over failure to remove illegal construction at Margalla Hills

Hearing was held over suo motu notice on illegal construction, deforestation

During the hearing, the chief justice regretted that the country's capital does not have a set of rules regarding the felling of trees in the Margalla Hills National Park. 

As the hearing went under way earlier, the chief justice had summoned Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, an elected representative from Islamabad and state minister for Capital Administration and Development Division. 

