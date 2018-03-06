Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
GEO NEWS

CPEC important part of China's One Belt One Road initiative, says PM

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

The former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Kathmandu on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Photo: Geo News 
 

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important part of China's One Belt One Road initiative.

Abbasi is on an official visit in Nepal, where he met with Nepal's former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in Kathmandu. 

During a meeting with a delegation of chief executive officers and editors, the prime minister said that Nepal's participation in the One Belt One Road initiative would 'usher in a new era of prosperity for the country.'

He also extended congratulations to Prachanda on the successful conclusion of the democratic process and success of his party.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction over the friendly and cordial relations between the two countries and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. 

Prachanda also said that Abbasi's visit will provide an opportunity to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest.

