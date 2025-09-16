'World must act to stop Israel': Pakistan calls for action against escalating aggression

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar speaks to the interviewr during a conversatio with Arab broadcaster on September 15, 2025. — Geo News/YouTube

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that mere condemnation of Israeli attacks is no longer enough and that the international community must now adopt a clear plan of action to halt Israel’s aggression.

In an interview with Arab media, Dar said the world must “stop Israel in its tracks” and warned that its attacks on Lebanon, Syria, and now Qatar were unacceptable and in violation of international law. “Pakistan strongly condemns the strike on Qatar... it is an attack on the sovereignty of a brotherly country,” he said.

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike in Qatar last week, escalating its military action in the Middle East. The strike was widely condemned in the Middle East and beyond as an act that could further escalate tensions in a region already on edge.

Dar said Pakistan had actively supported Qatar after the strike and, along with Somalia, called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council. He welcomed Qatar’s decision to convene the Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha, describing it as a significant and timely initiative.

The deputy prime minister said that the people of Gaza were in extreme distress and that it was time to ensure an unconditional ceasefire. He said Israel’s provocations made it clear that it did not want peace in the region, adding that Muslim unity was now needed more than ever.

He urged the United Nations to introduce long-overdue reforms in the Security Council so that it could fulfil its responsibility to resolve disputes like Palestine and Kashmir. “The Security Council must take meaningful action and not remain a silent spectator,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Israel’s attack on Doha, terming it a reckless and provocative act aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in the Middle East, and called for the creation of an Arab-Islamic task force to counter Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

The prime minister said the Israeli assault on Qatar was a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that Pakistan stood in full solidarity with its Qatari brothers and sisters.

It may be noted that PM Shehbaz and DPM Dar, along with other delegation members, visited Doha to attend the Arab-Islamic Summit on Monday.

Pakistan committed to ensuring to peace

Dar reiterated that Pakistan had always supported peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and believed that negotiations were the best way forward — provided there was sincerity and seriousness from all sides.

He stressed that Pakistan remained committed to completely eliminating terrorism from its soil and had made the highest sacrifices in this fight. “It is surprising that the country most affected by terrorism is still blamed by India,” he said.

Dar reaffirmed that Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all its neighbours, including India, but warned that sovereignty would never be compromised. “No one will be allowed to violate Pakistan’s independence or integrity,” he said.

On water issues, Dar cautioned that future wars would be fought over water and reminded that under the Indus Waters Treaty, India could not unilaterally suspend or revoke water distribution. “Pakistan has made it clear that any attempt to stop water will be considered a declaration of war,” he warned.

Dar also underlined that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power, equipped with a strong military and modern weapons, and will stand firmly with the Muslim Ummah in the face of any threat.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours, engaged in a four-day military conflict earlier this year, which nearly escalated into a full-blown war.

In April, a terrorist attack took place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, and India blamed Pakistan for the attack — allegations that Islamabad denies. Following that, India launched an attack on Pakistan, branded as "Operation Sindoor", but met with a befitting response.

The Pakistani armed forces not only shot down Indian drones that came into Pakistani territory, destroyed their check posts on the border, but also shot down their fighter jets, including the French-made Rafale.

The conflict ended after United States President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between the arch-rival nations.