Japan deports 22 Pakistanis posing as pro football team; FIA makes arrests on arrival

Main suspect Malik Waqas who received Rs4 million from each man is being interrogated

By
Rana Ansar
|

September 17, 2025

The Federal Investigation Agency logo can be seen outside the FIA building in Islamabad. — FIA Website/File
GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 22 men accused of posing as a professional football team after Japanese immigration authorities uncovered their forged travel documents and deported them.

The impersonators, dressed in football kits, claimed they were registered with the Pakistan Football Federation and had scheduled matches with a Japanese club.

However, during questioning, Japanese immigration officials detected the fraud and deported the group back to Pakistan.

The FIA said the main suspect, Malik Waqas, who had registered a fake football club under the name Golden Football Trial, has been arrested in Gujranwala.

A case has been registered at the FIA’s Gujranwala police station and further inquiries are ongoing. Investigators said the organisers charged each man Rs4 million for the trip.

Authorities said all 22 individuals were trained to act like professional players and provided with forged documents.

During questioning, Waqas admitted he had earlier sent 17 people to Japan in January 2024 using the same modus operandi.

