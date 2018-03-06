Can't connect right now! retry
Army shoots down Indian spy drone in Kashmir: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy drone which violated the Line of Control in Chirikot Sector, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is the fourth drone which has been shot down by the Pakistan Army in the last one year. According to the ISPR, the drone has been taken over by Pakistan Army troops.

The drones are often used by Indian forces to spy and map Pakistani positions along the LoC and to determine troop dispositions.

Tensions along the LoC have significantly increased as the right-wing government of Narendra Modi sworn into power in India.

Firing across the LoC has become a regular practice by Indian troops and has inflicted material and human losses on the Pakistani side of the border.

