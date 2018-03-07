Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
Web Desk

Here's how much Meghan Markle's wedding dress costs

Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

Sources close to Meghan Markle (pictured as Rachel Zane in Suits) claim that the bride-to-be's beauty and fashion costs are £400,000 with the bulk of it going on her wedding dress.
 

Wide speculations have been made about Meghan Markle's dress for her wedding with Prince Harry ever since the couple announced their engagement.

Many rumours about who will design Meghan's wedding dress are abuzz. From popular Israeli designer Inbal Dror, who had reportedly submitted sketches of the wedding gown, to Meghan's designer friend Roland Mouret, a lot of names have come up.

And while the designer's name is yet to be officially announced, for now, the cost of the dress is being reported at a whopping 400,000 pounds.

Yes, Meghan's living up to her royal status.  

Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle near London, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.
 

''The wedding dress has been the biggest expense, and the budget has now doubled from what it originally was,'' a source close to Meghan told Look magazine.

Apart from the wedding dress, the budget for the honeymoon has also been settled at 120,000 pounds. 

''That is her [Meghan's] gift to Harry,'' the source added.

While the cost of the dress suits the stature of a prince's wife, we hope Meghan's dress lives up to its billing.

