Wednesday Mar 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Suspected US drone strike kills at least 20 alleged terrorists in Kunar

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A suspected US drone strike in the Afghan province of Kunar killed at least 20 suspected terrorists on Wednesday. 

The terrorists reportedly belonged to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Among those killed was an individual responsible for training suicide attackers, Ustad Yaseen, and multiple suicide bombers. 

Those killed in Wednesday's drone strike reportedly belonged to the Swat area of Pakistan. 

Coalition drone attacks have repeatedly targetted the regions along the Pak-Afghan border in an attempt to interdict the flow of militants and to neutralise high-value targets. 




