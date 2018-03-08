Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
Web Desk

British-Pakistani among 12 female artists featured on Google’s Women’s Day doodle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

Google Doodle featuring 12 artists from around the world. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Google is celebrating International Women’s Day by featuring doodles of 12 female artists, including a British-Pakistani, on its homepage.

On Thursday, the search engine giant displayed interactive illustrations of artists from 12 countries, including the US, Japan, Pakistan and Mexico.

According to Google, each story represents “a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women. While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common.”

British-Pakistani artist Saffa Khan centered her doodle, titled ‘Homeland’, around being an immigrant, writing a love letter to her first home in Pakistan.

“Being an immigrant, I want people to simply be able to empathise and visualise this small fragment of my most cherished memories of the home I had to leave behind,” Saffa told Huffington Post. “And to understand that the love and support received from strong womanhood can help you accomplish anything.”

Photo: Geo News screengrab

Explaining what International Women’s Day means to her, Saffa said, “International Women’s Day is not only to celebrate numerous achievements of women across the fields of science, arts and humanities, but also to recognise the sacrifices and changes made by women as they fight for recognition and equality everyday in a society dominated by men.”

Saffa’s story of her homeland featured on her doodle reads, “On the roads of my homeland, you will find queues of vibrant trucks and rickshaws full of poetry.”

Photo: Geo News screengrab

“Every Sunday, my family and I would go to our local Itwar Bazaar for fresh samosas in winter and sweetest mangoes in the summer. Mama would spend a lot of time hand-picking garments to make clothes for us to wear on Eid,” Saffa recalled.

The artist further wrote, “I went to the smallest school in the city, but I was taught by the strongest women with the biggest hearts.”

Photo: Geo News screengrab

“This was my home for nine years: Mama’s little jungle, our tiny secure bubble. Depite not having electricity most days, or clean water, we made it work. Thank you, Mama and Baba; home is wherever you are,” she concluded.

The Google Doodle highlights artists Anna Haifisch, Chihiro Takeuchi, Estelí Meza, Francesca Sanna, Isuri, Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Kaveri Gopalakrishnan, Laerte, Philippa Rice, Saffa Khan, Tillie Walden and Tunalaya Dunn. 

Google is also encouraging other women across the world to share their own stories for International Women’s Day with the hashtag “#HerStoryOurStory.” 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

US judge questions whether Trump can block Twitter users

US judge questions whether Trump can block Twitter users

 Updated 7 hours ago
600 bitcoin computers nabbed in Iceland heists

600 bitcoin computers nabbed in Iceland heists

 Updated 2 days ago
Get ready for Google Lens, Android users!

Get ready for Google Lens, Android users!

Updated 2 days ago
Whatsapp to extend 'delete for everyone' time limit: reports

Whatsapp to extend 'delete for everyone' time limit: reports

 Updated 2 days ago
BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram over patent infringement

BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram over patent infringement

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest executives for video content

Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest executives for video content

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Porsche could build flying taxis, says sales chief

Porsche could build flying taxis, says sales chief

 Updated 4 days ago
Apple plans biggest iPhone yet for 2018: Bloomberg

Apple plans biggest iPhone yet for 2018: Bloomberg

 Updated 5 days ago
This Huawei smartphone can drive a car

This Huawei smartphone can drive a car

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM