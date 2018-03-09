Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Friday Mar 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Pakistan among countries eyed by Chinese battery maker Tianneng for foreign plant

By
REUTERS

Friday Mar 09, 2018

Chinese battery maker Tianneng Group's office. Photo: Tianneng

Chinese battery maker Tianneng Group is considering setting up a factory in South or Southeast Asia to tap local demand, while expanding capacity in China by 20 percent this year because of the electric vehicle boom, its chairman said on Thursday.

Zhang Tianren told Reuters that Tianneng, which mostly makes lead-acid batteries used in electric scooters and cars, was considering Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan and Bangladesh as destinations for a plant with an annual processing capacity of at least 100,000 tonnes.

“These [countries] are all relatively good,” Zhang, a delegate at the National People’s Congress in Beijing, said in an interview. “We might want to go and have a look at several countries. If they have good conditions, open a factory.”

A lot of small and middle-sized Chinese battery companies have already gone over to South or Southeast Asia because of the 4 percent consumption tax on lead-acid batteries in China, he noted. “It’s very hard for a lot of companies to bear. The pressure is very big,” he said.

The migration mirrors one in China’s scrap metal sector, where new restrictions on imports of solid waste and a need for importers to prove they are end-users of the material have prompted scrap firms to set up shop in South or Southeast Asia instead.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Federal budget to be presented on April 27: Miftah

Federal budget to be presented on April 27: Miftah

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump sets steel and aluminum tariffs but exempts Canada, Mexico

Trump sets steel and aluminum tariffs but exempts Canada, Mexico

 Updated 15 hours ago
Bell rings for women at PSX

Bell rings for women at PSX

 Updated yesterday
China warns of 'necessary response' in event of trade war with US

China warns of 'necessary response' in event of trade war with US

 Updated 2 days ago
Government hopes to achieve 6pc GDP growth: Miftah

Government hopes to achieve 6pc GDP growth: Miftah

 Updated 2 days ago
Meet the richest people on the planet

Meet the richest people on the planet

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM