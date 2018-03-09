Mashal case verdict given in absence of family, lawyers: father

Mashal's father Iqbal Khan addresses news conference in Peshawar. Photo:Geo News screen grab

PESHAWAR: The verdict on the Mashal Khan lynching case by an anti-terrorism court in Haripur was announced in the absence of the complainant’s family and lawyers, said the murdered student’s father Iqbal Khan.

During a press conference in Peshawar on Friday, Iqbal reiterated his reservation over the acquittal of 26 accused, saying it was not right to show leniency towards people charged with terrorism.

While speaking about the arrest of prime accused Mohammad Arif from Mardan a day earlier, Mashal’s father said the arrest was deliberately delayed.

Iqbal implied that the accused was arrested nearly after a year just so that strict punishment was not imposed on him.

Iqbal demanded the Supreme Court take suo motu action on his son’s lynching case once more, after the hearing on it was concluded by the apex court recently.

The bereaved father also spoke about the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the case, saying they did provide the family with a lawyer but had not paid his fees yet.

He requested the provincial government to play an effective role and said they have requested the Supreme Court for five lawyers to take the case forward.

Also present at the press conference, Mashal's family's counsel Fazal Khan, said the chief of K-P’s ruling party, Imran Khan, praised the police but it took them a year to make substantial progress.

Another lawyer on the case, Ayaz Khan, said they have challenged the verdict exonerating some of the accused in the Peshawar High Court.

In an appeal filed with the Peshawar High Court, Mashal’s brother Aimal Khan expressed reservations over the verdict, stating those who have been acquitted can be seen in the video of the incident when Mashal was tortured to death.

Mashal was brutally beaten and shot dead at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan over allegations of blasphemy in April 2017. The allegations were later proved to be false by a joint investigation team.