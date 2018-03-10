Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
Web Desk

BVA investigation agency report confirms Maryam owns Mayfair flats: Imran

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan says Maryam Nawaz lied about the Mayfair flats and the British Virgin Islands financial investigation agency's documents confirm Maryam had no source of income and her father had laundered money in her name. 

In posts on Twitter, the PTI chairman said Maryam Nawaz was the owner of the Mayfair properties; the British Virgin Islands documents have exposed the  Qatri letter, the trust deed and lies such as the Calibri font. 

He added that Maryam Nawaz has lied to hide properties bought using tainted wealth that was stolen and made through corruption. 



