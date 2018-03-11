Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Mar 11 2018
By
REUTERS

Trump unleashed at raucous rally for embattled Pennsylvania Republican

By
REUTERS

Sunday Mar 11, 2018

US President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Sacconne during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, US on March 10.Photo: Reuters 

MOON TOWNSHIP: United States President Donald Trump attacked his critics, promoted his steel and aluminum tariffs and tossed out an idea to have drug dealers face the death penalty, addressing a raucous rally on Saturday for a Republican congressional candidate in a tight race.

Trump's appearance was aimed at helping Republican Rick Saccone in a district Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016 as part of a narrow win in Pennsylvania.

But while he heartily endorsed Saccone as a "really good person", Trump spent a lot of time talking about his own fortunes in a "Make America Great Again" rally in an airport hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

He said it was crucial for Republicans to muster forces to turn back a strong Democratic drive to win one or both houses of the US Congress in November midterm elections.

"We need Republicans. We need the vote," Trump said, saying Democrats would take away, among other things, "your Second Amendment rights" to bear firearms.

Continuing his battle against the mainstream news media, Trump insulted NBC News' "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd and Democratic Congressperson Maxine Waters.

Under pressure over a scandal involving a porn star named Stormy Daniels, Trump singled out his wife, Melania, for praise.

"You think her life is so easy folks? Not so easy," he said.

Trump said the country should discuss having drug dealers face the death penalty because they are responsible for thousands of deaths.

"I don't know if that's popular. I don’t know if that's unpopular."

A day after getting news that the US economy produced 313,000 jobs last month, Trump said his policies are paying off. He said 25% tariffs on steel imports will boost Pennsylvania's economy.

Critics say the tariffs could trigger retaliatory trade measures and damage the US economy. There are also doubts about how far Trump’s policies will go toward resuscitating the battered American steel industry.

"Your steel is coming back. It's all coming back," Trump told several thousand cheering supporters.

Trump vowed to fight any retaliatory trade measures by, for example, slapping taxes on imported European cars.

Trump also said he hoped to run for reelection against Democrat Oprah Winfrey, although the entertainer has ruled out a run.

"I'd love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness," said Trump.

Saccone is trying to win an election on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's 18th District to replace Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned last fall while enmeshed in a sex scandal.

Polls show Saccone is in a close race against Democrat Conor Lamb. A Saccone loss would be the first loss of a Republican seat in the House of Representatives since Trump took office in January 2017, although Republicans would still have control of the chamber.

The race could signal how much help Trump can provide Republican congressional candidates trying to keep control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in midterm elections next November.

Typically the party that controls the White House loses seats in the US Congress in the first election after a new president takes office. Trump hopes a strong economy and tax cuts enacted in December will help him beat the odds.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Maybe 'Jews' but not Kremlin meddled in US election: Putin

Maybe 'Jews' but not Kremlin meddled in US election: Putin

Updated 58 minutes ago
US does not support Baloch insurgency: Alice Wells

US does not support Baloch insurgency: Alice Wells

Updated an hour ago
Palestinian killed during clash with Israelis in West Bank: officials

Palestinian killed during clash with Israelis in West Bank: officials

 Updated 2 hours ago
France signs deals worth $16 billion in India; to deepen defence, security ties

France signs deals worth $16 billion in India; to deepen defence, security ties

 Updated 2 hours ago
Russia foreign ministry spokeswoman accuses MP of sexual harassment

Russia foreign ministry spokeswoman accuses MP of sexual harassment

 Updated 6 hours ago
Trump says leaders of China, Japan supportive of Kim Jong Un meeting

Trump says leaders of China, Japan supportive of Kim Jong Un meeting

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Senior UAE official says Turkey-Arab relations 'not in best state'

Senior UAE official says Turkey-Arab relations 'not in best state'

 Updated 14 hours ago
At least 18 Afghan soldiers killed fighting in western province

At least 18 Afghan soldiers killed fighting in western province

 Updated 15 hours ago
Turkish Airlines to buy at least 50 Airbus, Boeing jets

Turkish Airlines to buy at least 50 Airbus, Boeing jets

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM