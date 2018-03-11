Asfandyar Wali asks CJP to take notice of corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami

ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday to take notice of the corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ANP leader was addressing a rally in Saidu Sharif, where he said that the time isn’t far when people will hold Imran accountable.

“The chairman National Accountability Bureau should tell if only Nawaz owns offshore companies?” said Wali.

He claimed that there are people in KP, who own up to 35 off-shore companies.

While criticising the national policies, the ANP leader said that both the interior and foreign policies are not on the right track.

The ANP leader demanded that KP should be merged with the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, adding that Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP)] chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai also opposes the merger.

In a staunch criticism of the PTI chief, Asfandyar Wali had said that Imran Khan cursed the parliament being a part of the institution.

He had said that if the members of the FATA are in the parliament then their issues can be easily resolved.

He had demanded that legislation should be carried out in the FATA assembly for representation before the upcoming general elections in 2018.