pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
APP

Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

APP

Monday Mar 12, 2018

PM Abbasi meeting Imam-e-Ka'aba at PM House on 12 March 2018 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with Imam-e-Ka'aba Al Sheikh Dr Sale bin Muhammad bin Talib at the PM Office on Monday. 

The Imam-e-Ka’aba thanked the prime minister and the government for a warm welcome and observed that the entire Muslim world considered Pakistan as its strength and takes pride in its accomplishments.

Discussing regional situation and the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, Imam-e-Ka’aba appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for promoting peace in the region.

He appreciated the efforts and the steps taken by the government towards overcoming the menace of terrorism and expressed his best wishes for the government and the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan greatly values its ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which draw its strength from religious affinities, historic bonds and mutual respect.

The prime minister added that the people of Pakistan had great respect for the Imam-e-Ka'aba and consider his visit as a matter of honour.

The Prime Minister said the visit of Imam-e-Ka'aba would further strengthen existing close and brotherly ties between the people of the two countries.

The Prime Minister conveyed warm wishes, on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Pakistan, for Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi government and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

The Imam-e-Ka’aba was accompanied by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliky and other Saudi dignitaries.

Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Senator Professor Sajid Mir and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Imam-e-Ka’aba meeting NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq
Imam-e-Ka’aba meeting President Mamnoon Hussain
Imam-e-Ka’aba meeting Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa
