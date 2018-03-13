Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

'They are wind-up toys that bowed in unison,' Nawaz hits back at opposition

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: "Even in defeat we have won, and even with your victory you have lost," a charged Nawaz Sharif decried the opposition that allied against his party in the Senate elections to be nothing more than wind-up-toys that bowed in unison. 

Addressing the Central General Council meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, the former prime minister asked, "Is this the new Pakistan?"  

Nawaz termed the coming together of parties - PPP and PTI - something the country has never witnessed before. 

He told a charged crowd, that the opposition leaders actions contradict their statements, calling on his supporters to make the upcoming general elections a referendum against his disqualification. 

After Nawaz formally announced his brother Shehbaz as the party's new president - a decision he said was taken due to circumstances beyond their control - the former prime minister said the PML-N manifesto would consist of only four words before he announced the battle cry demanding respect for the vote (vote ko izzat do) which echoed through the Islamabad Convention Centre.

"You'll be respected if the vote is respected," asserted Nawaz.  

"When I look back, I don't understand why a premier with millions of votes was removed from office," he told a charged crowd of supporters, adding that the move sent the country into darkness. 

Nawaz claimed that the prime minister often complains to him that he [Nawaz] planned so many development projects that Abbasi gets tired of inaugurating them. 

He confessed that he does not wish to inaugurate development projects now as he, too, is only human. He was referring to the prime minister's offer of inaugurating projects which he worked on personally.

The three-time premier recalled the dismal state of affairs when the PML-N took the reins of government in 2013. 

Hitting out at his chief political opponent Imran Khan, Nawaz said you failed to bring about your promised 'change'. 

He said they are not leaders but an embarrassment. 

Nawaz is and will remain our Quad: Shehnaz  

Addressing the meeting earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif is, was and will remain the party's Quaid. 

Shehbaz Sharif 
1

Shehbaz thanked Nawaz, his brother, for entrusting the important party position to him. 

"The world knows that injustice was served to our leader Nawaz," Shehbaz told the party workers, "but I believe he will get justice." 

The PML-N president also lashed out at political opponents, saying they have done nothing but make tall claims while the government actually delivered to the people. 

Earlier, Shehbaz was elected as the president of the PML-N.

Shehbaz was elected as permanent president of the party, after being appointed the interim president, as no one else from the party contested for the post. 

The Punjab CM had submitted his nomination form to the party’s election commission earlier in the day.

The convention was attended by senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. 

On February 27, the PML-N's Central Working Committee had elected Shehbaz as the interim president after he was nominated by Nawaz.

PML-N appoints Nawaz Quaid for life, Shehbaz interim president

The decisions were made at the PML-N central working committee meeting

The committee had also elected Nawaz as lifetime Quaid of the party.

The CWC meeting was held after Nawaz was disqualified as the PML-N president following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Elections Act 2017 case. 

The apex court ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

 Updated 58 minutes ago
NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Updated an hour ago
PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM