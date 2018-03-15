Lawmakers from Bahawalpur division will be leaving PML-N, claims Hiraj

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's leader Raza Hiraj claimed on Thursday that lawmakers in Bahawalpur division will be leaving the ruling party.



Bahawalpur division includes Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

Hiraj made the claim on Geo News show Capital Talk and said further that though he does not know which party the lawmakers will join, but will not be a part of PML-N.

"Let me state this categorically, the people of Punjab are loyal to the state. The moment they feel a person is no longer sincere to Pakistan, the form different opinion," said Hiraj.

He also lamented that the people of south Punjab are not treated well.

Last week, Hiraj joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. Before that, Dr. Nisar Jatt from Faisalabad met with the PTI chairman on March 2 and joined the party.

The PTI Chairman had on the occasion appreciated the new joinings and said that it will be proved in future that Jatt made the right decision, detaching himself from ‘a mafia’.







