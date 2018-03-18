Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said on Sunday that safeguarding the basic rights of people is the responsibility of the judiciary.

The CJP was addressing a book launch ceremony, where he said that when the judiciary tries to ensure the implementation of the basic rights then it is accused of transcending its boundaries.

He said that the citizens aren’t completely aware of their own rights and safeguarding their rights is also a responsibility of the administration.

“The judiciary works within its jurisdiction,” said Justice Nisar.

The ceremony was attended by Lahore High Court judges and judicial officers.

On March 17, CJP Saqib Nasir had expressed anger over heaps of garbage in Karachi and ordered that the metropolis be cleaned within a week.

The CJP remarked that whenever he comes to the city he stays in Bath Island, adding that he spent the entire last night killing mosquitoes.

During the hearing of the case, the CJP questioned the city mayor on who was responsible for cleaning the city. To this, the mayor replied that those powers resided with the Sindh government.