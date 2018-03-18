Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said on Sunday that safeguarding the basic rights of people is the responsibility of the judiciary.

The CJP was addressing a book launch ceremony, where he said that when the judiciary tries to ensure the implementation of the basic rights then it is accused of transcending its boundaries.

He said that the citizens aren’t completely aware of their own rights and safeguarding their rights is also a responsibility of the administration.

“The judiciary works within its jurisdiction,” said Justice Nisar.

The ceremony was attended by Lahore High Court judges and judicial officers.

On March 17, CJP Saqib Nasir had expressed anger over heaps of garbage in Karachi and ordered that the metropolis be cleaned within a week.

CJP gives one week deadline to clean up Karachi

Don't want to see trash on streets of Karachi anymore, remarks CJP Mian Saqib Nisar

The CJP remarked that whenever he comes to the city he stays in Bath Island, adding that he spent the entire last night killing mosquitoes.

During the hearing of the case, the CJP questioned the city mayor on who was responsible for cleaning the city. To this, the mayor replied that those powers resided with the Sindh government.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

Updated 10 hours ago
Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

 Updated 13 hours ago
Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

 Updated 13 hours ago
Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 15 hours ago
Imran, Zardari two sides of same coin: Nawaz

Imran, Zardari two sides of same coin: Nawaz

Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Karachi’s biggest issue is its local govt system: Imran

Karachi’s biggest issue is its local govt system: Imran

Updated 17 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto criticises Nawaz Sharif's 'respect the vote' slogan

Bilawal Bhutto criticises Nawaz Sharif's 'respect the vote' slogan

 Updated 18 hours ago
'House call': Lady doctors bring remote care to rural Pakistan

'House call': Lady doctors bring remote care to rural Pakistan

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM