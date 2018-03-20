CJP takes suo motu notice of funeral procession over sewage

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of a photograph circulating on social media which shows a funeral procession walking over sewage in a narrow street. Photo: Facebook 2

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took on Tuesday suo motu notice of a photograph circulating on social media which shows a funeral procession passing over sewage in a narrow street.



The picture shows a funeral procession passing through a street overflowing with sewage. Four men are seen carrying the body while others walk sideways to avoid stepping into the sewage.

The time and place of the picture is unknown.

In his remarks, the chief justice said that dirtiness and pollution is a threat to human life.

Chief Justice Nisar shared that the media should play its role and identify the place shown in the picture, adding that from councillors to MNAs, all relevant authorities will be questioned over the incident once the location is identified.

Recently, the chief justice also lashed out at authorities over the garbage situation in Karachi.

On Saturday, Chief Justice Nasir expressed anger over heaps of trash in Karachi and ordered that the metropolis should be cleaned within a week.

During the court proceedings, he observed that Karachi’s cleanliness situation has deteriorated with time. “I don’t know how but clean the city. I don't want to see trash on streets of Karachi anymore,” he observed.

Heaps of garbage have clogged drains while trash piles are seen everywhere, he remarked, questioning whose job it was to clean the city.

Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon accepted before the court that about 4.6 tonnes of garbage was not being picked up in the city, adding that some roads in the city have not been cleaned since last six months.